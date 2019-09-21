Invesco LTD Has Lowered Stake in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) by $660,384; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Trimmed Position by $2.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 33,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 143,922 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.12 million, down from 177,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91M shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 9,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 82,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 66,872 shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 48,708 shares to 707,906 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 37,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Farmer Mac Announces Proposed Issuance of Series D Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ESI Group: H1 2019 Results – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Farmer Mac to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Farmer Mac Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold AGM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 0.12% less from 6.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Citadel Advsrs holds 28,329 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Llc owns 12,361 shares. Argent Mgmt Lc holds 43,711 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Lsv Asset owns 549,399 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 165,568 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Domini Impact Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.58% or 5,530 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 5,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 39,399 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt owns 56,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 4,592 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 213,198 shares to 903,921 shares, valued at $31.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 30.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.54 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,512 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,332 shares. Zebra Mgmt Lc invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company owns 21,040 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 8,758 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Associated Banc owns 15,634 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bartlett And Limited Company reported 0% stake. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.82 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Stack Management invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 143,922 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 2.52 million shares. First Personal Fin holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 51,281 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 0.29% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,905 shares.