Invesco LTD Has Lowered Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake; Hillenbrand (HI) Shorts Up By 1.95%

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. HI’s SI was 715,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 701,500 shares previously. With 263,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)’s short sellers to cover HI’s short positions. The SI to Hillenbrand Inc’s float is 1.17%. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 354,418 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Invesco Ltd decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC - QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison's $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $539.35 million for 14.44 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -3.87% below currents $94.14 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ED in report on Monday, September 23 to “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand Inc Common Stock (NYSE:HI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hillenbrand Inc Common Stock has $5300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $48’s average target is 64.72% above currents $29.14 stock price. Hillenbrand Inc Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Monday, July 15 to “Buy”.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Hillenbrand, Inc.’s (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillenbrand Signs the United Nations Global Compact – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.