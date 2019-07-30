Invesco LTD Has Lowered Heska (HSKA) Holding as Shares Declined; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 48,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 125,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 36,088 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 24/05/2018 – Heska Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 2.7% Position in Heska; 02/05/2018 – Heska Corporation Announces Board Action; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Heska to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 10/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 81% to 9 Days; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Heska Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,547 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 5,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 444,630 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Analysts await Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Heska Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -170.00% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.65M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 98,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asst Infltn Lkd Inm (WIA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.41 million activity. Humphrey Scott also bought $73,790 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 301 shares to 1,248 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82M for 14.73 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.