Invesco LTD Has Lowered By $3.36 Million Its Harsco (HSC) Holding; Houston American Energy Has 1.4 Sentiment

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.77, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their positions in Houston American Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 715,393 shares, down from 2.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Houston American Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Invesco Ltd decreased Harsco Corp (HSC) stake by 24.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd sold 168,000 shares as Harsco Corp (HSC)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Invesco Ltd holds 506,247 shares with $10.21 million value, down from 674,247 last quarter. Harsco Corp now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 1.52M shares traded or 125.91% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry

Among 2 analysts covering Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HSC in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating. Lake Street maintained Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,430 activity. Minan Peter Francis also bought $47,430 worth of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) on Friday, August 2.

Invesco Ltd increased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 136,702 shares to 185,807 valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) stake by 72,116 shares and now owns 687,175 shares. Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 32,793 shares. Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 12,976 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Hightower Advsrs stated it has 22,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hwg Holdg LP has 13,334 shares. 1.40 million were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 23,637 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,301 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 75,451 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 104,989 shares. Principal Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Tygh owns 255,170 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.204. About 126,835 shares traded. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has declined 12.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $12.73 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.