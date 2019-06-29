Invesco LTD Has Lifted Stake in Briggs & Stratton (BGG); D-E Shaw & Company Holds Position in Smith A O (AOS)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (BGG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 89,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 357,452 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 267,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Briggs & Stratton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 593,602 shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 40.58% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Sales $1.89B-$1.94B; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.33 TO $1.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON OKS $50M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 20/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALL INVLOVES BRIGGS & STRATTON’S 3000 PSI PRESSURE WASHER SURFACE CLEANERS; 29/03/2018 – ETSY ANNOUNCES GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazard; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Net $31.9M

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 14,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,484 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 44,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 73.74% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS)

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A.O. Smith Short Seller Alleges Accounting Irregularities, Opaque Chinese Business; Stock Falls 10% – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AAPL, CBL, LTHM and AOS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DaVita Inc (DVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability owns 1.50 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% or 9,011 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 154,997 shares. Cim Limited Co has invested 0.23% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Us Bank De stated it has 42,493 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn holds 303,506 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Twin holds 0.27% or 101,580 shares in its portfolio. 4,500 are held by Hourglass Capital Ltd. Agf has 50,385 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 0.25% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Yorktown Mngmt & Research accumulated 7,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has 12,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 230,677 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.02% or 978 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (NYSE:HUM) by 36,500 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (Put) (NYSE:STT) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc (Put).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $980,000 was sold by JONES PAUL W. The insider Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BGG shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.28 million shares or 2.48% less from 35.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 179,132 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 19,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 373,109 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 28,589 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 6.44 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co invested in 193,420 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Augustine Asset accumulated 111,675 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 112,626 shares to 142,214 shares, valued at $14.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 5,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,806 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,425 activity.

