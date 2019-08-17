Invesco LTD Has Lifted Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position; Bb&T Increased Its Position in Accenture Plc Ir (ACN) by $1.49 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 2,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 826,591 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.30M, up from 823,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 583,819 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ir (ACN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 8,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 242,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.71M, up from 234,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ir for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49M shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 64,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 264 shares stake. Old Bank & Trust In holds 5,601 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.54% or 373,101 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 9,833 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 175 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mrj Cap stated it has 18,800 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 4.10 million shares or 4.71% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp owns 242,641 shares. Sit Investment Inc invested 0.68% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 14,174 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management has 22,202 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Of Dela (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,275 shares to 127,435 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) by 17,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,311 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO) by 101,690 shares to 247,329 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,301 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

