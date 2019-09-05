Invesco LTD Has Lifted Its Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) Holding by $3.24 Million; Covey Capital Advisors Holding in Viad (VVI) Cut by $354,368 as Stock Price Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 170,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 150,774 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 53,060 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,000 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 7,557 shares to 17,135 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 37,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,395 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194 are held by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Boston Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 303,488 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communication owns 21,297 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 129,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 152,118 shares. American Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 34,750 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 12,520 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has 42,430 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eii Cap Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5,983 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 15,000 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares to 23,280 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.52 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.