Invesco LTD Has Increased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake; Amber Road (AMBR) Sentiment Is 1.54

Amber Road (AMBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 40 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 26 sold and reduced their stock positions in Amber Road. The funds in our database now have: 22.29 million shares, up from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Amber Road in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Invesco Ltd increased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 17,322 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Invesco Ltd holds 2.21 million shares with $220.96 million value, up from 2.20M last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Among 7 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Mizuho downgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 0.02% or 2,537 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,106 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 731,455 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Proshare has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Navellier And Associate stated it has 3,623 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability reported 4,500 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Communications holds 15,168 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 0.33% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 309,420 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited owns 11,758 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 13,397 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sei Invs has 0.05% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 142,077 shares.

Invesco Ltd decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 125,716 shares to 143,198 valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) stake by 53,649 shares and now owns 506,283 shares. Asgn Inc was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. 19,436 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $1.83 million. $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Creed Greg. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $371.12 million. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, gas and oil, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model.

Altai Capital Management L.P. holds 18.18% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 419,000 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 3.41% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Gagnon Advisors Llc has invested 3.33% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Amber Road Inc (AMBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E2Open To Acquire Amber Road For $425 Million – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) on Behalf of Amber Shareholders and Encourages Amber Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMBER ROAD, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.