Invesco LTD Has Increased By $21.46 Million Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding; Team (TISI) Sentiment Is 1.22

Invesco Ltd increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 564,814 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Invesco Ltd holds 11.52M shares with $439.42 million value, up from 10.96M last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $12.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 1.25M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks

Team Inc (TISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 62 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 51 sold and reduced their stakes in Team Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 31.41 million shares, down from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Team Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

Invesco Ltd decreased Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) stake by 14,710 shares to 56,687 valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 236,607 shares and now owns 689,413 shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is -3.34% below currents $43.11 stock price. Campbell Soup had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4100 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,499 shares. 1,000 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 61,623 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Alethea Limited Company stated it has 5,969 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 2,045 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 70,724 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.18% or 6,585 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Llc stated it has 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 26,079 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 130,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 698,884 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.07% or 1.04 million shares.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 52,272 shares traded. Team, Inc. (TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M

