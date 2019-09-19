Invesco LTD Has Decreased Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) as Shares Rose; Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $1.93 Million; Stock Declined

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 321,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 759,736 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 3.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.72M, down from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 3.25M shares traded or 69.83% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.73M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei accumulated 825,380 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Prudential Fin stated it has 0.1% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt invested in 1.14% or 2.57 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 304,313 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 5.30M shares. Honeywell Intl Inc has invested 1.37% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 195,326 shares. Rampart Management Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,713 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% stake. Kbc Group Nv owns 420,070 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 1.13 million shares. Axa owns 669,586 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 690,600 shares. Dana Investment Advsr reported 8,806 shares stake.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,441 shares to 418,486 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With Amazon out, Westphalia’s developers pledge new focus on retail – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon, after pulling out of Westphalia, faces lack of options – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 105,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $98.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.78M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity.