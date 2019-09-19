Invesco LTD Has Decreased By $3.16 Million Its Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding; Amgen (AMGN)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Invesco Ltd decreased Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd sold 11,048 shares as Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 1.94%. The Invesco Ltd holds 170,935 shares with $48.98M value, down from 181,983 last quarter. Factset Resh Sys Inc now has $10.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $284.61. About 105,973 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform

Amgen Inc (AMGN) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 548 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 551 sold and trimmed holdings in Amgen Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 442.30 million shares, down from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amgen Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 45 to 38 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 485 Increased: 428 New Position: 120.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.68. About 649,567 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 12.88% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. for 215,402 shares. Smead Capital Management Inc. owns 646,099 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tekla Capital Management Llc has 5.49% invested in the company for 729,658 shares. The New York-based Valueworks Llc has invested 4.99% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.35 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 15.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.14 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -12.41% below currents $284.61 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of FDS in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $209 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 17 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 132,748 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Vident Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 1,178 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raymond James And Associate holds 110,453 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 437 shares. Bokf Na reported 9,792 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 776 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 6,188 shares. Navellier And Assocs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 2,821 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited stated it has 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 25,952 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Invesco Ltd increased Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 461,012 shares to 4.09M valued at $273.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 3.62M shares and now owns 5.31 million shares. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) was raised too.

