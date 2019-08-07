Invesco LTD Has Boosted Position in Mednax (MD) by $415,341; Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cott Que (COT) as Valuation Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 15,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 116,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 100,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.23 lastly. It is down 42.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 490,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 2,104 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 492,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 1.04M shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MEDNAX launches private $200M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX Radiology Solutions and vRad to Exhibit at AHRA 2019 Annual Meeting July 22-24 – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “MEDNAX Inc.: MEDNAX 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 48,595 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 134,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,619 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.15 million for 51.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – bizjournals.com” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 32,347 shares to 94,745 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 205,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. The insider STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395. 51,405 shares were bought by Hinson Charles R., worth $764,701 on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 151,157 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.33% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 700,200 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 35,850 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 20,269 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.3% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 656,847 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.01% or 15,169 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Product Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.11% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cibc World Mkts holds 485,119 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 15,551 shares in its portfolio.