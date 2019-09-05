Invesco LTD Has Boosted Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding; MEDTAINER (MDTR) Shorts Lowered By 92.53%

MEDTAINER INC (OTCMKTS:MDTR) had a decrease of 92.53% in short interest. MDTR’s SI was 3,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.53% from 41,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 29.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 5.76M shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Invesco Ltd holds 25.48M shares with $223.74 million value, up from 19.73 million last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $37.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 19.10M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Japan’s GDP ends best growth run in decades as spending, trade fade; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017; 09/05/2018 – FORD: GUIDANCE UNCHANGED ON PRODUCTION SHORTAGE; 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 12/04/2018 – Ford Licenses Hybrid Vehicle Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Manafort’s former son-in-law cuts plea deal; 15/05/2018 – Edward E. Ford Foundation Awards Transformative Leadership Grant to Wildwood School’s Institute Model Program; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – TO GIVE DRILLING OPPORTUNITIES IN HAYNESVILLE, EAGLE FORD SHALE TO ARKOMA OF AT LEAST $75 MLN DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS OF VENTURE

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Just In: Ford Stock Upgraded – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 766,334 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 191,404 shares. Amer Insurance Tx reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Marco Investment Ltd Company invested in 10,000 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,476 shares. Horizon Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 20,015 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cna Financial Corporation invested 0.59% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Naples Global Advsrs Llc reported 18,610 shares stake. 14.11 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,791 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 49,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Federated Inc Pa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 24.68% above currents $9.36 stock price. Ford Motor had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Invesco Ltd decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 1.15M shares to 1.85M valued at $315.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 50,900 shares and now owns 690,507 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.

Medtainer, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, brands, and sells proprietary plastic medical grade containers in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.76 million. The firm offers Medtainer containers that store pharmaceuticals, herbs and herbal remedies, teas, and other solids or liquids, as well as coffee, wines and liquors, and food products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides private labeling and branding services for purchasers of containers and other products.

More notable recent Medtainer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MedTainer Overcomes Compliant Packaging Challenges, Prepares for Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MedTainer â€“ Late Annual Report on Form 10-K Other OTC:MDTR – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MedTainer Announces Re-Positioning; Level of Industry Interest Increases – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Medtainer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Letter to Shareholders from Curt Fairbrother CEO, MedTainer Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtainer Has Huge CHAMPS, Orders Jump: Reps from LPs and Distributors Impressed – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.