Invesco LTD Decreased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $55.37 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Holds Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 61,688 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 102,578 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 120,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 565,663 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259.24M, down from 686,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $540.97. About 53,454 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 163,499 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 157,046 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 6,732 shares. 10,999 are held by First Republic. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,304 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 16,963 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 3,416 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 55,000 shares. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 96,970 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waddell Reed owns 877,088 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Company stated it has 12,816 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.12% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 842,500 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.90 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Republic Inv Management has 13,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Portland Limited Co stated it has 1,011 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 750 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.13% or 1,531 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 26,869 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hexavest owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 59 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability invested in 3,112 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% or 712 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 3,474 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 18,100 shares. Paragon Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 150 shares in its portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35,455 shares to 236,866 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 382,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

