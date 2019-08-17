Invesco Ltd Decreased Cts (CTS) Stake By $12.46 Million; Last Week The AES (AES) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 16.25% above currents $15.2 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. See The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

Invesco Ltd decreased Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) stake by 72.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd sold 461,522 shares as Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS)’s stock rose 5.35%. The Invesco Ltd holds 173,913 shares with $4.80M value, down from 635,435 last quarter. Cts Corp now has $925.51 million valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 252,507 shares traded or 74.02% up from the average. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – RENEWABLE FUEL RIN (D6) CREDITS FALL TO AS LOW AS 30 CTS EACH, DOWN BY 10 CENTS FROM PREVIOUS SESSION’S ENDING PRICES -TRADERS; 26/04/2018 – STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 3Q DPU 1.09 SING CENTS VS 1.18 CTS YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $925.51 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

Invesco Ltd increased Chemours Co () stake by 1.56 million shares to 2.47M valued at $59.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 346,029 shares and now owns 779,632 shares. Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American holds 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 24,721 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 232,501 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com accumulated 870 shares. 390,657 are held by Brown Advisory. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 480,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 50,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 32,100 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 4,275 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 9,800 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 34,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo L P invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 11,235 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.34% or 9,223 shares.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. The company has market cap of $10.09 billion. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. It has a 25.33 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The AES Corporation shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 10,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc reported 65,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.13% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 66,200 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Johnson Finance Grp Inc owns 643 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 144,912 shares. Strs Ohio holds 46,147 shares. Brinker reported 76,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Avalon Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.14 million shares. Franklin accumulated 123,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Company invested in 0% or 1,655 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 1,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Co owns 94,486 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Symons Capital Mngmt reported 4.68% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 310,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58 million worth of stock was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.