Invesco LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Toro Co (TTC); Watsco (WSO) Position Raised by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 288,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, up from 943,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 537,384 shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 238,304 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 72,363 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 129,778 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 1,600 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 0.08% or 3,937 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Howland Cap Ltd has invested 1.6% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Denali Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bridges Inv Management has 9,560 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiduciary Co stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,201 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,567 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 380,919 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $42.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 359,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co owns 4,710 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank stated it has 74,619 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Maverick Limited owns 0.15% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 162,730 shares. Private Commerce Na holds 0.12% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 8,107 shares. Opus Grp Inc Lc holds 0.36% or 19,385 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 146,615 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 610 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 32,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 254 shares. Fort Lp has 28,659 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 0% or 13,817 shares. Sei Invs Com invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 153,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 17,189 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).