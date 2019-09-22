Invesco LTD Boosted Insulet (PODD) Stake by $42.29 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Deluxe (DLX) Raised by $634,680 as Stock Value Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 145.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 355,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 598,869 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.49 million, up from 243,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.8. About 712,762 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 610,267 shares traded or 88.64% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,655 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 503,572 shares. 13,200 are owned by Lipe Dalton. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 45,857 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 5,221 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,294 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 5.32M shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 29,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 7,013 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 17,037 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 38,596 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares to 79,320 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 65,073 shares to 115,557 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 174,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,774 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).