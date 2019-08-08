Invesco LTD Boosted Hexcel New (HXL) Holding by $932,604; Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Ventas (VTR) Position by $1.21 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 13,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 359,188 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, up from 345,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 312,681 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 3.21 million shares traded or 39.59% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F had sold 10,000 shares worth $633,096.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs invested in 48,013 shares or 0.12% of the stock. M&R Capital Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lpl Lc accumulated 327,364 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 544,392 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pggm Invests has 0.59% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California-based Capital Ca has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 1,900 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Wagner Bowman invested in 0.06% or 3,731 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 3,933 shares. Regal Inv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 230 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd invested 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Regent Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,156 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Company holds 0.42% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 15,286 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $355.19M for 18.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

