Invesco LTD Boosted Flowserve (FLS) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Materialise NV (MTLS)

Invesco Ltd increased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 278,611 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock rose 7.06%. The Invesco Ltd holds 13.77M shares with $621.62 million value, up from 13.49 million last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $6.92B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 521,622 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Among 2 analysts covering Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Materialise NV had 2 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. See Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gardner Denver: 1 + 1 Might Be 3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Invesco Ltd decreased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 56,602 shares to 460,012 valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) stake by 40,287 shares and now owns 32,170 shares. Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.12% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Horizon Limited Co reported 8,141 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 15,848 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Parkside State Bank & Tru stated it has 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 9,110 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 387 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 4,558 were reported by Synovus. Boys Arnold And Co holds 0.04% or 5,674 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2019: MTLS,PRVB,SILK,RKDA – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sigma Labs and Materialise Sign MOU to Integrate Real Time Melt Pool Analytics with Advanced Control Technology for Serial Production – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Materialise NV (MTLS) Announces FDA Clearance for Cardiovascular Planning Software Suite – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $979.54 million. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 190.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.