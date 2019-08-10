Invesco Limited (IVZ) Stock Value Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Stake; As Quinstreet (QNST) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.17 Million Its Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 408,875 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 392,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 6.59M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 25/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 397,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 146,976 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 544,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 27.86% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.53 million shares traded or 651.05% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 179,747 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 0.01% or 3,725 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 5.63M shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 161,963 are held by Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.49 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Management accumulated 321,039 shares. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership holds 29,753 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 145,659 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. 132,657 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Ameriprise Fincl has 4.55 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 42,744 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.32 million activity. $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22. 20,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $377,800 on Thursday, February 21. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,701 shares to 116,280 shares, valued at $24.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,999 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 62,127 shares to 73,387 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 143,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 41,644 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 29,385 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 2,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 40,675 are held by Coe Cap Limited. Moreover, Sei Invs Com has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). M&T Natl Bank invested in 0% or 10,761 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 290,998 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 220,238 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 115,254 shares. 1.68M were reported by Financial Bank Of America De. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 44,407 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 551,206 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 27,586 shares in its portfolio.