Invesco Limited (IVZ) Holding Has Increased by Rockland Trust Co; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Declined, Diversified Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.34M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 17,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,205 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 51,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 4.29 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 59,378 shares to 25,585 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,589 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Johnson Ben F. III also bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $377,800 were bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, February 21. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,717 shares to 120,032 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,410 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

