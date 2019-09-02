Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) At $70.96 Forms Top; Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) formed multiple top with $73.80 target or 4.00% above today’s $70.96 share price. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) has $103.96 million valuation. The ETF increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 16,090 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Charter Communications has $43500 highest and $375 lowest target. $396’s average target is -3.32% below currents $409.59 stock price. Charter Communications had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. See Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform New Target: $400.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $380.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $435.0000 460.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $420.0000 450.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $390 Initiate

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt 480.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $383.0000 421.0000

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Charter (CHTR) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTC requests privacy info from Charter – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, ISRG, CL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RDX to acquire Navisite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.58% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $409.59. About 795,291 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 17/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT – DIVESTS OF TWO PROPERTIES FOR A COMBINED VALUE OF $71.8 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 15/03/2018 – NYC Law Dept: Mayor de Blasio Appoints Cesar Perales Chair of City’s Charter Revision Commission; 09/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.21 billion. It offers subscription video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. It has a 69.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits clients to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services.