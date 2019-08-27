Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) At $70.81 Forms Top; Oil States International (OIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) formed multiple top with $72.93 target or 3.00% above today’s $70.81 share price. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) has $103.96 million valuation. The ETF increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 4,332 shares traded. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oil States International Inc (OIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 84 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oil States International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 104.76 million shares, up from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oil States International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 56 New Position: 28.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. for 138,636 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.35% invested in the company for 648,684 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 26,431 shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 299,779 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $799.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.