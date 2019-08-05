Invesco (IVZ) Stake Increased by Washington Trust Bank; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Skylands Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $502,350

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 69,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 66,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $213.9. About 2.20 million shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Invesco (IVZ) by 150.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 193,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 323,141 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 129,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Invesco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 6.34M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 25/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 24/04/2018 – INVESCO CANADA DECLINES TO IDENTIFY VICTIM IN TORONTO INCIDENT

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,584 shares to 173,604 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (GWX) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,475 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 47,022 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 519,623 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 132,657 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,652 shares. 11,125 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 10,774 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 559,112 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 170,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 0.07% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 82,328 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.29M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 3.99 million shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 36,632 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. Shares for $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. 5,270 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $99,972 were bought by Beshar Sarah.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 95,350 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.