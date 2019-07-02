Invesco (IVZ) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Increased Its Position by $3.68 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lifted Its Holding by $476,918 as Market Value Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $193 lastly. It is down 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For One Senator, Cambridge Analytica Breach Hits Close to Home; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Invesco (IVZ) by 150.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 193,930 shares as the company's stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,141 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 129,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Invesco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 4.70 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% or 18.79M shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.38% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Kiltearn Prtn Llp has invested 4.57% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 399,438 are held by Valueworks Ltd Liability. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability owns 223,333 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 13,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 374,350 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 6,078 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 7,200 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Llc owns 54,000 shares. Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,522 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 20,550 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Old Republic accumulated 0.24% or 465,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 2,166 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,445 shares to 45,150 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,415 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Invesco Advisers Announces Plan for Tender Offers for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust – PRNewswire" published on June 14, 2019

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120. Shares for $213,700 were bought by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 5,270 shares valued at $99,972 was made by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,456 shares to 19,942 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,649 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha" published on June 27, 2019

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,211 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp Capital accumulated 1.20 million shares or 1.12% of the stock. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset reported 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 42,524 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 66,755 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cadence Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,684 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 52,160 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh owns 256,688 shares. Portolan Capital Management Ltd reported 65,304 shares. 1,656 were accumulated by Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Llc.