Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.