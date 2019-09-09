Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.