Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 2.46%. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.