Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 2.46%. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.