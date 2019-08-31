Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|27.75
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
