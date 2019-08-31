Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.75 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.