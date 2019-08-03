Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 36.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.