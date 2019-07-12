Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) Forms $10.45 Double Top; Apollo Global Management Has 0.91 Sentiment

Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 58 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 64 sold and reduced their holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC. The investment professionals in our database reported: 139.89 million shares, up from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Apollo Global Management LLC in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 43 Increased: 33 New Position: 25.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $14.42 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 50.65 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 21.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC for 6.36 million shares. Hillman Co owns 944,701 shares or 11.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Global Management Llc has 5.87% invested in the company for 37.66 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 5.47% in the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 689,502 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.