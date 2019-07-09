Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparing side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.59 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average target price is $14.67, while its potential upside is 4.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 70.31%. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.