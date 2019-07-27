Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Summary

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.