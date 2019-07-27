Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-0.58%
|1.08%
|1.57%
|3.1%
|4.24%
|3.93%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Summary
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
