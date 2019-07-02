Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparison side by side

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-0.58%
|1.08%
|1.57%
|3.1%
|4.24%
|3.93%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
