Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparison side by side

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 6.59% respectively. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.