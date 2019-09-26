Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparing side by side

Since Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 0.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.