Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparing side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.