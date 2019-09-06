Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparison side by side

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.56 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 18.91% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.