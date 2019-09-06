Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparison side by side

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.56
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 18.91% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
