Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) Comparing side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 25.17% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.