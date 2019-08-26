Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Contrasting side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Competitively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
