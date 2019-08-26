Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Contrasting side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Competitively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.