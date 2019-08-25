Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72

In table 1 we can see Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.