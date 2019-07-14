Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.72
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 13.2%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-0.58%
|1.08%
|1.57%
|3.1%
|4.24%
|3.93%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
