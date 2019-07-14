Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.72 N/A 0.27 94.83

Demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 13.2%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.