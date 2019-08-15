Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.48
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.