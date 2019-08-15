Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.48 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust