Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.05 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Fidus Investment Corporation’s average target price is $17.67, while its potential upside is 9.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 30.34% respectively. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.