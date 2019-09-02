Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
