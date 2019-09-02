Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.