Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.33 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 37.23% respectively. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.