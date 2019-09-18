Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.33
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 37.23% respectively. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
