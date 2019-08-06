Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparison side by side

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.20 N/A 0.71 26.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 65.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.