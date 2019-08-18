Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) Reaches $35.56 Formed H&S; Last Week Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Analysts

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) formed H&S with $33.78 target or 5.00% below today’s $35.56 share price. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) has $186.69 million valuation. The ETF increased 3.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 10,269 shares traded. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ensign Energy Services has $7.25 highest and $5.25 lowest target. $6.38’s average target is 123.08% above currents $2.86 stock price. Ensign Energy Services had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $7.25 Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $5.25 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 309,774 shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ensign Energy Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $452.43 million. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal and underbalanced drilling, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.