Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (DWTR) Is At $32.93 Formed Wedge; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Calavo Growers (CVGW) Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) stake by 35.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 147,661 shares as Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW)’s stock declined 6.87%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 273,050 shares with $22.90 million value, down from 420,711 last quarter. Calavo Growers Inc. now has $1.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 154,211 shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) stake by 72,686 shares to 262,912 valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) stake by 6,665 shares and now owns 86,517 shares. Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 4,000 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. California State Teachers Retirement holds 24,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 8,725 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 20,000 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. White Pine Cap Lc has 0.49% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 15,730 shares. Magnetar has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Copeland Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 301,450 shares. 4,091 were accumulated by Navellier And Associate. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 6,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 24,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Company owns 146,909 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).