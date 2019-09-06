Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) At $52.84 Forms Top; 8 Analysts Covering PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Among 8 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $48.44’s average target is 55.61% above currents $31.13 stock price. PDC Energy had 16 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. See PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) latest ratings:

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of April 2020 Options Trading For PDC Energy (PDCE) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why PDC Energy, SRC Energy, and Hibbett Sports Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mangrove Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It has a 16.63 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 1.11 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C