Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) At $52.50 Forms Top; Last Week EQT (EQT) Analysts

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) formed multiple top with $54.08 target or 3.00% above today’s $52.50 share price. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) has $263.78 million valuation. The ETF increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 204,077 shares traded or 708.00% up from the average. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 55.95% above currents $10.58 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. See EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) latest ratings:

The stock increased 5.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 5.44M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. MacCleary Gerald F. had bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. On Monday, April 1 Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,205 shares. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1.